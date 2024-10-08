Snake Goddess worshipped during Durga Puja in Phulghara village

BALURGHAT: While the rest of Bengal is busy celebrating Durga Puja at this time of the year, the residents of Phulghara village in Balurghat block of South Dinajpur have a unique tradition. Instead of worshipping Goddess Durga, the people of this village commemorate the Manasa Puja, dedicated to the snake Goddess. For over 350 years, this tradition has been an integral part of the village’s cultural identity and it continues to thrive, bringing the entire community together. In Phulghara, the Puja begins on the day of Mahashashti, just as it does for Durga Puja elsewhere.



The village follows all the traditional norms of Durga Puja but instead of Durga, they worship Manasa Devi, flanked by the idols of Lakshmi and Saraswati. According to local legend, centuries ago, Phulghara was plagued by deadly snake bites that claimed the lives of many villagers and even livestock. Despite various attempts, the villagers were unable to rid themselves of this menace. The turning point came when a resident named Gudur Mandal received a divine vision, instructing him to perform a grand Manasa Puja. It was believed that honouring the snake goddess would protect the village from further snake attacks.

Following this vision, Mandal and the villagers found a statue of Manasa floating in the nearby Atreyee River. They took it as a divine sign and consecrated the idol in a temple, beginning the Mansa Puja. From that point on, the villagers no longer suffered from fatal snake bites and the Puja became a central part of the village’s religious life. Although the Puja initially took place in the month of Shravan, it was later shifted to coincide with Durga Puja due to the absence of any Durga Puja celebrations in the region. The Phulghara Mansa Puja Committee continues to follow ancient rituals and traditions to this day. The festival features the singing of Chandi and Mansa Mangal songs, while dramatic performances by both local and outside artists entertain the crowds at night.

During the five-day celebration, the entire village partakes in the festivities. A fair is also held. The priest, artisans and drummers who participate in the rituals have done so for generations and they arrive every year without being formally invited. This year, the committee is focusing on completing the half-constructed temple where Mansa Devi is worshipped. Many return to their ancestral village to participate in the celebrations.