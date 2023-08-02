Smuggler shot dead by BSF

A smuggler was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) while attempting to smuggle cattle across the India-Bangladesh border in the cover of the night. The incident occurred at Ichchaganj border area of Mathabhanga Bairagirhat Gram Panchayat area of Cooch Behar district.

The deceased, identified as Mokleshwar Haque, aged 35, hailed from Nayarhat Goborchora Gram Panchayat under the Sahebganj police station, Dinhata subdivision.

According to BSF sources, a group of smugglers, taking advantage of heavy rains in the wee hours of Wednesday, attempted to smuggle cows into Bangladesh. When the BSF soldiers on duty intervened and tried to stop them, the smugglers reportedly attacked the soldiers. In self-defence, the BSF opened retaliatory fire. After being informed about the incident, Mathabhanga police reached the scene and recovered five cows and sharp weapons. They transported the dead body to Mathabhanga for post-mortem examination. Following the autopsy, the body will be handed over to the family.

Mizanur Rahman, the brother of the deceased, stated: “We do not know why he had come to Mathabhanga. Mokleshwar used to run a shop at home and was engaged in small businesses.

However, we will file a complaint with the police station to investigate the matter.”