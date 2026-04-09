Smuggler killed in BSF firing

Cooch Behar: A suspected smuggler was killed in firing by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Bangladesh border in Shikarpur village under the Nalgiwari area of Mathabhanga block in Cooch Behar district.



According to BSF sources, the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Ali Hussain, a resident of Lalmonirhat district in Bangladesh. The incident occurred late Tuesday night when a group of smugglers allegedly attempted to smuggle cattle across the international border. BSF personnel on duty reportedly challenged the group and attempted to prevent the smuggling activity. In response, the smugglers allegedly attacked the security personnel, prompting the BSF to open fire in self-defence.

Hussain sustained bullet injuries during the incident and was rushed to the Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The remaining members of the smuggling group managed to flee the spot. One BSF personnel also sustained injuries during the confrontation.

Police sources confirmed that a post-mortem examination of the deceased will be conducted as part of the investigation.