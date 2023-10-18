Smuggler killed in BSF firing

A Bangladeshi cattle smuggler was killed in BSF firing on Wednesday between Kadugach and Kalamgach under Phansidewa block of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. According to BSF sources, the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Akash (30 years), a resident of Panchagarh district of Bangladesh.

Some cattle smugglers from Bangladesh entered India illegally to smuggle cattle.

When they were asked by the BSF to stand down, the smugglers started running away and the BSF jawans opened fire during which a trafficker died.

Later, Phansidewa Police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Amit Kumar Tyagi, the BSF DIG (General) said: “Several smugglers were entering India with the aim of smuggling cattle. Our jawans intercepted them. When they did not listen, one was shot dead.”