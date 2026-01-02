Smuggler held with gold worth Rs 1 cr in Nadia: BSF

Kolkata: The BSF South Bengal Frontier on Thursday arrested a smuggler in West Bengal’s Nadia district and seized six gold biscuits weighing 700 grams, a statement by the paramilitary force said.

The value of the gold biscuits is around Rs 1 crore, it said. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF personnel intercepted a person close to the Indo-Banga border fencing near Uttarpada Gede village on December 30 and seized the biscuits.

During interrogation, the accused said the biscuits were handed over to him by a Bangladeshi contact and was meant to be delivered to another person near the Gede outpost.

The arrested person has been handed over to the authorities concerned for further legal action.