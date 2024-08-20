Smuggler attacks BSF jawan with dagger, flees

Kolkata; A man with 6 kg of smuggled gold attacked a BSF jawan with a dagger upon being intercepted along the India-Bangladesh border here on Monday, official



sources said.

While the jawan survived the attack, the smuggler managed to escape leaving behind the gold, they said.

The incident took place at around 9 am near a banana and bamboo orchard at Vijaypur in the border district of Nadia in West Bengal.

The smuggler was carrying 22 gold biscuits and eight gold bars weighing around 6 kg in a belt tied around his waist, the sources said.

He was intercepted by the Border Security Force jawan but the smuggler attacked the security personnel with a ‘dah’ (large knife) and fled, they added.

The jawan’s uniform was slit around the shoulder area.

The BSF personnel belonging to the 32nd battalion of the force fired a round from his rifle but the smuggler escaped, they said.

The jawan did not fire more bullet rounds as farmers were working nearby.

The seized gold will be handed over to the Customs or Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) authorities by the BSF, they said.