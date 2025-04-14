SMP to built four market places to develop rural market areas

Siliguri: In a major step towards improving rural infrastructure and supporting local vendors, the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) has launched an initiative to develop open markets in various rural areas under its jurisdiction. This move aims to provide proper facilities to street vendors, especially those selling vegetables and essential goods without permanent stalls.

The initiative, spearheaded by SMP, includes the construction of marketplaces in four key locations — Siliguri, Naxalbari, Matigara and a fourth site yet to be finalised. Of these, three locations have already been confirmed, with the construction work in Siliguri already underway.

The Siliguri market, being developed near the SMP office, will consist of 18 concrete stalls.

The Matigara marketplace is planned to be significantly larger, with an estimated 80 to 90 stalls. The number of stalls in Naxalbari will be determined based on the demand and specific requirements of local vendors.

A Budget of approximately Rs 2.40 lakh has been sanctioned for the project.

“We are focusing on the overall development of the SMP area. We observed that vendors have no proper place to operate — many of them lay down carpets on the roadside to sell vegetables and goods. Our goal is to bring these scattered markets under one roof and provide decent infrastructure for the sellers,” said Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of SMP.

He added that the weekly haats will continue at their regular venues and schedules, ensuring that traditional trading practices remain unaffected.

The application process for the newly-built stalls will be conducted online and applicants will need to meet certain criteria.

This development is expected to improve not only the working conditions of vendors but also the overall hygiene and accessibility of local markets for residents.