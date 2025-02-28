SMP takes initiative to send drug addicts to rehabilitation centres

Siliguri: The rising number of drug addicts in Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) area has become a cause for concern, with increasing incidents of theft and robbery linked to drug habits. In a proactive move, the SMP has taken an initiative to send drug addicts to the rehabilitation centres and the cost will be borne by them, especially those who are financially poor.

This initiative, already discussed with both private and government rehabilitation centres in Siliguri and surrounding areas.

As part of the programme, about six drug addicts were recently sent to a rehabilitation centre for treatment near Uttarkanya.

“The goal is to make SMP areas drug-free. The police, alongside the Gram Panchayat, will identify individuals in need of rehabilitation, compile a list and prioritise those from financially distressed families. In the first month we will assess the cost, if required, the budget will be increased in the future,” said Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati of SMP.

The drug rehabilitation initiative will see addicts placed in the centre for a three-month period, where they will receive professional care and treatment to help them overcome their dependency. The police and Gram Panchayat will work together to identify potential candidates.

In parallel, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is taking steps to improve healthcare in the city. They have plans to build 15 new health centres to strengthen the city’s healthcare infrastructure.

Currently, additional 13 health centres are under construction. The new facilities will provide much-needed healthcare services, although there is a pressing need for qualified doctors. The SMC has already sent a request to the Health department for the appointment of doctors to ensure the smooth functioning of these centers.

Moreover, a new 30-bedded hospital, similar to a maternity hospital, will be constructed to further enhance healthcare facilities in the region.

“We want to construct health centers in every 47 wards. Along with these 13 centers, additional 15 centres will be built within this year,” said Dulal Dutta, the Member of Mayor-In-Council of health.