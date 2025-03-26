SMP takes initiative to clean garbage from Bagdogra Airport

Siliguri: In a bid to tackle the growing garbage disposal issues at Bagdogra Airport, the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) took the initiative to clean the garbage from the airport by using Solid Waste Management (SWM) system. This decision comes in light of the increasing number of passengers at the airport, where garbage accumulation has become a significant concern.

Previously, there were no specific arrangements for waste disposal at the airport, with accumulated garbage being dumped in a designated area and later disposed of by airport staff. However, with the ongoing expansion of the airport, this method of disposal is no longer feasible, prompting the need for a more sustainable solution. As the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Naxalbari Gram Panchayat, there were limited resources available for handling such large amounts of waste. To address this challenge, the SMP has taken the initiative, ensuring proper waste disposal and keeping the airport surroundings clean. The initial plan involves transporting the accumulated waste to the newly-established Huduvita Garbage Disposal Unit, approximately 17 kilometres from the airport. From there, the waste will be transferred to the plastic processing unit at Ghoshpukur, where it will undergo further treatment and recycling.

Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati of SMP said: “We have been focusing on setting up Solid Waste Management systems in all Gram Panchayat areas to keep the entire Mahakuma Parishad region clean and garbage-free. Given the rising number of passengers at the airport, it was essential to address the waste management issue.”

The SMP has also mobilised resources to support the initiative, with a fleet of four trucks for garbage collection, one tractor and 20 e-rickshaws to transport waste. Additional arrangements will be made to ensure consistent waste management.