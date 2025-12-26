SMP moves to upgrade infra in ST-dominated areas

Siliguri: The Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) has taken an initiative to fast-track development in areas predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Tribes. The Parishad has prepared a development budget of nearly Rs 20 crore and has already applied to the state’s Backward Classes Welfare department for fund allocation.

Preliminary plans indicate that the proposed funds will be primarily used to enhance road connectivity in areas with significant ST populations, many of which still lack proper paved roads. In addition to roads, the development plan also includes the installation of street lighting, improvement of drinking water facilities, and other basic infrastructure works aimed at improving the quality of life in remote villages.

Speaking on the issue, Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of the Mahakuma Parishad said, “Even today, some remote villages do not have proper roads. This problem is more acute in Scheduled Tribe–dominated areas. We are identifying such locations. Once the funds are sanctioned, roads will be constructed there along with other necessary development works.”

A significant number of Scheduled Tribe–dominated areas fall under the Phansidewa and Kharibari blocks of SMP. Notably, the Phansidewa Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes and has been represented by BJP MLA since the last Assembly elections.

However, the current Parishad board has alleged that several areas within these blocks have remained neglected for years, with no concrete roads ever constructed.

The board claimed that neither the earlier Left Front–run board nor the present BJP legislator took adequate steps to ensure developmentin these regions.

The present board has begun a comprehensive assessment of the entire area to identify specific development needs. Sources stated that once the funds are officially allocated, the tender process for the projects will be initiated without delay.