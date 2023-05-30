‘Smoking causes osteoporosis, premature aging’

kolkata: From premature aging, skin diseases, hair loss, osteoporosis, menstrual disturbances, to the risk of various cancers can be attributed to smoking. All over the world, the habit of smoking amongst women is on the rise.



In fact, the percentage of smokers has almost doubled in the last 10 years. According to a survey conducted across India in 2021, about 17 per cent of adults between the ages of 30 and 44 years were smokers. India is becoming the second largest consumer of tobacco after the US.

With an increasing number of women smokers in India, city doctors are concerned about the negative impact of regular smoking on the overall health of a woman on World No Tobacco Day.

Skincare specialist Surojit Gorai mentioned how smoking can make the skin look older. “This is because smoking damages the collagen and elastin in the skin, which are the proteins that give the skin its strength and elasticity. Smoking can cause wrinkles to form around the eyes, mouth, and forehead.

Also, smoking can make the skin more sensitive to UV rays, which can increase the risk of developing age spots. Smoking is also a major risk factor for squamous cell carcinoma and basal cell carcinoma, two types of skin cancer,” he said.

According to M Shahnawaz Purkait, smoking can also cause a reduction in bone mineral density leading to osteoporosis. “There’s an increased risk of cancer like oral, laryngeal, esophageal, pulmonary, cervical, and rectal among smokers. Smoking can cause complications like congenital heart diseases and other anomalies in the unborn child.

Nicotine, a key product of tobacco, can cross the placenta and affect the foetus.

Also, coronary heart disease and hypertension are often associated with smoking. Smoking can lead to pelvic inflammatory diseases and early menopause in women,” he said. He also mentioned that there’s a tendency among children of parents who are addicted to smoking to have a greater affinity to take up smoking in the future.

Noted eye specialist Ananya Ganguly stated that India has seen an alarming increase in women smokers over the last few years. The late adolescent phase is the phase when most youngsters start smoking.

Enjoyment and curiosity, stress and peer pressure are the most important factors for anyone to light up.

Ganguly mentioned how dry eye syndrome is twice more common among smokers than non-smokers.

“Smoking during pregnancy is associated with premature births and thus more risk of retinopathy of prematurity (incomplete development of the retina). Heavy smokers are more likely to develop early cataracts than non-smokers. Older smokers have a higher risk of developing increased eye pressure and glaucoma,” she said.