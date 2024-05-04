Smoke from Dev’s helicopter forces pilot to make emergency landing in Malda

Malda: Smoke emerging from the helicopter in which actor and Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Ghatal MP Dipak Adhikari, popular as Dev was travelling in, forced the pilot to make an emergency landing at English Bazar, Malda on Friday afternoon. Dev then proceeded to Jangipur by road to attend his next campaign programme.



TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee telephoned Dev and enquired about the situation. Adhikari, popularly known as Dev, was unharmed and later travelled by road to reach his subsequent destination for another election rally. Dev was scheduled to take part in a road show in support of Prasun Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate of North Malda, in Ratua from 2 pm. After the road show, he was going to Jangipur in Murshidabad for another programme but the copter made an emergency landing at the Malda Airport as smoke was seen coming out from.Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, state general secretary of TMC and Abdur Rahim Boxi, district president of TMC, reached the airport immediately after the incident and made alternative arrangements.

The copter was ready to fly an hour later but by then Adhikari had started for his next destination by road.

Dev said: “I took part in a road show with a huge turnout in Ratua. I have a strong feeling that TMC candidates will win from Malda this time.”

Talking about the copter incident, Dev stated: “We were 5 in the copter when smoke was detected. We landed at English Bazar. I preferred to go to Jangipur by road to attend the programme that my party has scheduled for me.”

Choudhury said: “It was a minor incident with a bit of smoke emerging. I have made alternative arrangements for Dev and he started for Jangipur by road.”