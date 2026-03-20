Smita Pandey’s appointment as DEO rekindles Nandigram row

Kolkata: The Election Commission has reshuffled several key officials ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. Smita Pandey has been appointed as the new District Election Officer (DEO) of North Kolkata, making her the first woman commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.



A 2005-batch IAS officer, Pandey, became the second KMC commissioner in 12 days. She replaced Anshul Gupta, a 2013-batch IAS officer, who had been appointed by the state government on March 6. As DEO, she will oversee polling in seven Assembly constituencies: Chowringhee, Entally, Beleghata, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala and Cossipore-Belgachia.

Her appointment has revived memories of the 2021 Assembly elections, when she served as District Magistrate and DEO of East Midnapore. During the counting day in Nandigram, a major controversy erupted over an alleged power cut at a crucial stage. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had then claimed she was leading by around 8,000 votes before the blackout, after which the trend reportedly reversed, raising concerns over transparency.

Banerjee also alleged that the Returning Officer refused a recount, citing a “threat to his life”, suggesting he was under pressure. The Election Commission, however, upheld the result, maintaining that the RO’s decision is final and any challenge must be pursued through legal channels. The matter remains pending before the Calcutta High Court.

The fresh reshuffle has drawn sharp criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress. Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction over the removal of several officials, stating: “Even before the formal notification of elections, more than 50 senior officials have been summarily and arbitrarily removed. This is not administrative action; rather, this is political interference of the highest order.”

A member of the ruling party also questioned Pandey’s appointment, alleging: “Despite her failure as a DEO in 2021 to ensure fair counting in Nandigram, she has been appointed again. This shows the BJP’s futile desperation.”