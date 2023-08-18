SMC to take strict action against unauthorised movement of totos

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is going to take strict action against unauthorised movement of totos in the SMC area. Besides, a specific route will be charted for them.



A high-level meeting was held at SMC office on Friday in this regard. Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, Commissioner of Police, S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate of Darjeeling and other officials were present at the meeting.

“We will create a record of unauthorised and authorised totos that are plying in Siliguri. Thereafter, we will make specific routes for them. If anyone disobeys the rules, action will be taken against them. This step is being taken to reduce traffic congestion in the city,” the Mayor said. SMC has issued TIN numbers for 4,300 totos under SMC area. Currently, about, 20,000 totos ply in the city of which 10,000 are from outside. A follow up meeting will be held on August 21 where the final routes will be decided. The SMC has also decided to shift the local bus stand from the Court More area to Tinbatti More, to deal with traffic congestion.

However, private bus owners have objected to this. They complained that if the bus stand is shifted, the number of passengers on buses will decrease. The North Bengal Passengers Transport Owners Co-Ordination Committee met with the Mayor on Friday and requested him to reconsider. The Mayor assured them that he will hold a meeting with them to work out a solution.