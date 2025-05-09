SMC to take step against late-night shops, bars & pubs in Siliguri

Siliguri: In a significant move aimed at curbing late-night public gatherings and ensuring law and order, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced strict regulations for shops, bars and pubs operating beyond permitted hours. Mayor Gautam Deb made the announcement following a meeting held on Thursday, attended by officials from the Food Safety departments of both Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, as well as senior SMC personnel.

According to the Mayor, a number of establishments — including tea stalls, grocery shops and kiosks selling cigarettes and paan — have been operating through the night, attracting large crowds. These gatherings have reportedly led to instances of illegal activities and disturbances in certain areas of the city.

“Shops must now close by 11 pm. Bars, pubs and some restaurants will be allowed to operate until midnight, but no late-night activity will be permitted beyond that on a regular basis,” Deb said.

“Notices will be issued to violators and if necessary, stringent action including permanent closure will be taken.”

He further mentioned that a special team will be formed to conduct a survey and identify such establishments, particularly in areas like Darjeeling More, Jalpai More.

The survey will be followed by formal notices being sent to errant businesses. While some relaxations may be granted on special occasions to the pubs, bars, the rule will be strictly enforced on a daily basis.

In addition to regulating operating hours, the SMC is also turning its focus to food safety. A special surveillance team will be created to regularly inspect food stalls, including those operating on footpaths, to ensure adherence to hygiene standards.

The Mayor also announced plans to upgrade the existing Food Testing Laboratory at Shalbari. The lab will be modernised with facilities meeting national standards, eliminating the need to send food samples to labs outside the region. A proposal has already been sent to the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for approval.