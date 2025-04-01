SMC to set up three new street food corners at cost of Rs 3 cr

Siliguri: Following the success of its first ‘Street Food Corner’ at Station Feeder (SF) Road, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced plans to establish 3 more street food corners in different locations of the city. As per the initial plan, these new food hubs will be located at Sevoke Road, Hill Cart Road and Eastern Bypass Road.

A Budget of Rs 3 crore has been sanctioned for the project, with the survey already underway. A detailed project report is being prepared and will soon be sent to the state government for approval. The initiative is part of the SMC’s effort to encourage street food vending while ensuring the maintenance of food quality and hygiene. “We want to promote street food vending by maintaining food quality and hygiene. After the success of the SF Road food lane, we are now focusing on setting up similar corners,” said Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor of Siliguri. The first ‘Achenar Ananda’ food corner at SF Road, which currently features 20 stalls, has already started offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food options. Stalls were allocated through a lottery system, following certain criteria.

Meanwhile, citizens have raised concerns about unhygienic conditions and poor food quality in certain stalls. One incident, which occurred Sunday, involved a man finding worms in a piece of mutton in biryani which he bought from a biryani shop at Lake Town. Though no official complaint was lodged, the SMC has vowed to increase surveillance on these stalls.

“We will increase our vigilance, especially on stalls that have been rented out. The food department with councillors, will begin a survey of these stalls after the Bengali New Year. Every vendor will be required to obtain a food license and maintain food quality. Regular quality checks will be conducted as needed,” Sarkar added.

The Health department has been continuously monitoring these issues. However, some challenges extend beyond the jurisdiction of SMC, especially with regard to food stalls rented out without proper documentation. Sarkar urged property owners to verify the credentials of anyone renting food stalls and announced plans for awareness campaigns, including public announcements through miking.