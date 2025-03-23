SMC to set up first animal crematorium

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has taken initiative to build an Animal Crematorium, for the first time in Siliguri. The proposal was passed during the recent Budget session, with an allocation of Rs 1 crore for the project.

The primary aim of the crematorium is to provide a dignified and respectful farewell to animals, particularly pets and address the environmental pollution caused by improper disposal of animal carcasses. The initiative is seen as a significant step towards reducing environmental hazards associated with burial, such as soil contamination. “Many people treat their pets like family members. After their passing, they are often forced to bury the carcasses, which can lead to environmental pollution. Furthermore, these animals do not receive the respect they deserve. This is why we have decided to set up a crematorium exclusively for animals,” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri. The crematorium will be equipped with modern incineration technology, designed to provide efficient waste-to-energy solutions. The high-temperature combustion system, coupled with advanced pollution control mechanisms, aims to minimise environmental impact while generating usable energy.

Priya Rudra, a member of an animal NGO, expressed gratitude for the initiative, saying: “We had raised this demand with the Mayor earlier and we are thankful that he took our request seriously. This crematorium will bring much-needed respect to the animals and contribute positively to the environment.” While the exact location of the crematorium has yet to be finalised, survey will begin soon.

In addition to the project, the SMC has been focusing on the mass vaccination and sterilisation of street dogs in collaboration with animal welfare organisations, the police and the health team. So far, 3,000 street dogs have been successfully sterilised, contributing to the control of the stray dog population.