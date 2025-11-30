SMC to install signboards to mark Rly-owned roads amid prolonged neglect

Siliguri: Several roads under the jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in Siliguri city have remained in a dilapidated condition for a long time. Despite repeated complaints, no repair work has been undertaken, alleged the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). According to the civic body, confusion among residents has grown because many of these roads fall under the Railway’s authority, while people assume they are the responsibility of the corporation.

To resolve this issue, the SMC has now decided to install signboards identifying all Railway-owned roads within the municipal area. These boards will clearly state that the roads belong to the Railways and that their maintenance is the Railway department’s responsibility, said Mayor Gautam Deb .

“For days, we have been requesting the Railways to repair these roads, but there has been no response. We will now mark the Railway roads and put up boards. This will prevent confusion among citizens,” said Mayor Deb.

It is reported that the New Jalpaiguri Main Road, located in Ward 35 of the SMC area, falls under the jurisdiction of the Railways. The road has been in poor condition for a long time. Before reaching Tin Batti More, there is a small market with several shops along this stretch. Due to the battered road and the dust it generates, the shops often get covered in dirt, causing significant inconvenience and business losses for traders. Local shopkeepers have reportedly lodged multiple complaints regarding the issue.

Similar conditions prevail across several roads in wards 33, 1 and 47. These roads have also remained neglected for years. The SMC claims that they requested the Railways multiple times for immediate repairs, but no action has been taken. Although temporary patchwork is occasionally done to keep traffic moving, the roads soon return to their deteriorated state. The matter resurfaced during the “Talk to Mayor” programme on Saturday, when a Siliguri resident raised the complaint. Following this, the Mayor decided to install signboards to clarify jurisdiction and responsibility.