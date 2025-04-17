SMC to install 13 overhead water reservoirs across Siliguri: Mayor

Siliguri: In a move to improve the city’s water supply infrastructure, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced the installation of 13 overhead water reservoirs across the city. Out of these, five locations have already been finalised, while discussions are going on to determine the remaining sites.

Mayor Gautam Deb made the announcement after a meeting with the SMC Task Force on water supply, held at the SMC office on Wednesday.

The confirmed locations include areas near Kanchenjunga Stadium, Ektiyashal, Tileswari, Italian Ground and Suryasen Park. One of the proposed locations, however, lies between Ward Nos. 34 and 35 and falls in the Railway land. For this, the SMC Commissioner is expected to initiate discussions with the Railway department to obtain the necessary approvals.

The Mayor emphasised that the Task Force has been tasked with monitoring all water-related issues, including the implementation of the ongoing ‘Mega Drinking Water Project’. One of their primary responsibilities is to conduct door-to-door surveys to check for illegal water storage practices.

“The amount of water supply is already very low in the city. We will not tolerate any illegal storage of water using tullu pumps or unauthorised connections to private reservoirs,” said Mayor Deb. He added that violators will face strict penalties, including fines and disconnection of their water supply.

Mayor Deb also provided an update on the Mega Drinking Water Project, stating that the first phase of the project is nearing completion. However, some final work remains pending, including the laying of pipelines over a 600-meter stretch that falls within a wildlife area. For this, the SMC is awaiting clearance from the Union Government.

“We have already initiated the permission process. As soon as we receive the go-ahead, we will complete the remaining work,” the Mayor said. The new reservoirs, once completed, are expected to significantly enhance the city’s water storage and supply capacity, easing the strain on the current infrastructure and improving access for residents.