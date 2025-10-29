SMC to hold fire audit after recent blazes

Siliguri: In the wake of multiple fire incidents in shops and markets across Siliguri, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to conduct a comprehensive fire audit of all commercial establishments in the city.

Mayor Gautam Deb announced the decision after visiting the area affected by Sunday night’s devastating fire at Darjeeling More, where four furniture shops were completely gutted. “Many establishments either lack the infrastructure required for fire licenses and extinguishers, or despite having the necessary setup, do not maintain valid licenses,” Deb said.

He added: “A fire audit will be conducted for shops across the city, after which appropriate fire safety measures will be implemented. We will explore ways to help small shop owners to install suitable fire extinguishers.”

The massive blaze at Darjeeling More destroyed wooden and cane furniture worth several lakhs of rupees.

During his visit to the affected site on Tuesday, the Mayor interacted with the traders and assured them of all possible assistance. “These shops did not have insurance coverage as they were made of wood. They also lacked fire licenses and extinguishers. However, we will try to extend help to the affected traders within our limited resources,” he said, adding that a meeting will soon be held to discuss relief measures.

Deb further stated: “We always stand beside the needy during times of crisis.”

Meanwhile, several traders from the area have urged the administration to establish a furniture hub in Siliguri. Responding to their appeal, the Mayor said: “A furniture hub should indeed be set up here. If people stand with us, we will make that happen.”