SMC tightens vigil at dumping ground

Siliguri: In a step to curb illegal dumping of garbage brought from outside the city, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is set to install automatic drop gates equipped with QR code verification systems at the entrance of its dumping ground. This move aims to ensure that only authorised vehicles gain access to the dumping yard, putting an end to the longstanding problem of unauthorised garbage disposal.

Once operational, the automatic drop gate system will verify each vehicle using QR codes and digitally maintain records of their entries. However, since the project will be executed by the Public Works Department (PWD), the installation is expected to take some time.

In the interim, SMC has introduced a manual monitoring system involving colour-coded cesspool clearance slips. Blue slips are being issued to SMC’s official vehicles, while yellow slips are designated for rented vehicles. Entry into the dumping ground is allowed only after verification of these slips, and the volume of garbage is being closely monitored.

“We took such initiatives to stop outsiders from dumping garbage at the site. Once the drop gates and QR codes are in place, monitoring will become more efficient. Meanwhile, the slip system is helping us keep track of vehicles,” said Manik Dey, Member of the Mayor-In-Council for the Conservancy department. The crackdown follows a series of complaints and incidents involving vehicles from outside the municipal limits. To enhance surveillance, the SMC has also installed jumbo 360-degree cameras at the dumping yard. A total of 25 CCTV cameras are now operational, providing round-the-clock monitoring of the area.