SMC takes steps to prevent fires at dumping ground in Siliguri

Siliguri: The city of Siliguri is grappling with increasing smoke polluting the air, primarily due to forest fires in surrounding areas. Allegedly, the fire at the city’s dumping ground has further contributed to the spread of smoke.

To address the issue, a meeting was chaired by Mayor Gautam Deb on Monday, along with Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor, police officers, Fire department personnel and representatives from the Forest department. The meeting focused on devising strategies to prevent fires at the dumping ground and increase overall safety.

Mayor Deb stated that 2,000 litre of fireproof chemicals are being used at the dumping ground, alongside 3 deep tubewells equipped with multiple fire hydrants. Additionally, 3 water tanks are continuously supplying water to prevent dry leaves from catching fire.

In an effort to control the dumping ground’s security, a police post will be constructed to prevent external garbage dumping. The post is expected to be completed within the next two months. Nighttime security is also being bolstered, with 12 guards stationed at the site. With the help of the police, the Mayor believes that the security situation will improve significantly. Three watchtowers have been set up there.

Furthermore, the SMC has already installed 25 CCTV cameras around the dumping ground and constructed a boundary wall to restrict unauthorised access. Future plans include the installation of automated drop gates, a police guardroom and a rest area for staff.

“The smoke is coming from forest fires, not just from the dumping ground. However, we have been taking these measures to protect the dumping ground. The past board didn’t think about it. One-third of the dumping ground has been cleared by bio-waste management with Rs 18 crore. A tender for the next phase of the project, costing Rs 64 crore, has been floated and work is expected to begin soon,” Deb added.

The Forest department has been instructed to remain on high alert, with water tanks and firefighting resources on standby to contain potential blazes in forest areas.