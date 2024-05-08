SMC takes measures to prevent dengue

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started taking measures to prevent dengue in the city. Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, held two meetings with administrative officials, social workers and school authorities in this regard.



The Mayor requested everyone to spread awareness about dengue prevention and to increase vigilance so that no water accumulates in houses and buildings etc.

On Tuesday, the Mayor held two meetings — one at the SMC office with administrative and health officials. Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri district administration, district health officer, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital and Siliguri Hospital authorities attended the meeting. Later in the evening, he held another meeting with representatives from several social workers, different school authorities and college authorities at Dinabandhu Manch in Siliguri. “Dengue situation is still under control but we want the situation to be in control in future too. We have requested everyone to increase vigilance on water accumulation. Social workers were requested to spread awareness to people,” said the Mayor.

So far, a total of 12 people have been infected with dengue in SMC and Matigara. Around 100 people were affected at this time last year. Last year, one person died of dengue. Most of the dengue cases were seen in wards 4, 5, 9, 25, 41, 42, and 46. Therefore, more surveillance will be conducted in these wards. People will be hired from the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) to keep drains clean.

Vector Control Team (VCT) teams already started door-to-door campaigns.

People have been asked to increase vigilance so that water does not accumulate in tubs or other containers in the houses’ roof gardens. If anyone suffers from fever, they are requested to do a dengue test immediately and consult a doctor. Leaflets are being distributed along with announcements.

Worried that dengue may spread from people who come to Siliguri from outside everyday, the Mayor appealed to the district administration to pay special attention to Matigara, as maximum cases have been detected in the area.

“We are giving utmost emphasis on cleanliness and regularly spraying. Pamphlets with information compiling do’s and don’ts have been distributed,” Deb added.