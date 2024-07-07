SMC starts survey for shifting hawkers, new parking places

Siliguri: Following the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has initiated a survey to make alternative arrangements for hawkers and temporary traders who have been conducting business on the roads.



A survey has also been initiated to create new parking places in Siliguri, aiming to alleviate the city’s traffic congestion problem.

Based on the survey, a report will be prepared and sent to the state government. After approval, further steps will be taken.

Recently, Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, Preeti Goyel, District Magistrate (DM) of Darjeeling, C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police (CP) and others visited several places of the city. They checked where parking places can be built and where the hawkers can be shifted.

“We will not allow any encroachment in the city. As our Chief Minister has instructed us to be kind to hawkers and make alternative arrangements for them, we have started the work as per her instructions. We have visited a few places,” said Gautam Deb.

Since the tenure of CPI(M), many hawkers have been conducting business by encroaching on roads. The SMC had already conducted evacuation drives several times, but the encroachment continued. The Mayor and the team have already visited five places, including the check post area, wards 42, 43, Champasari etc.

On Saturday, the Mayor held a meeting with Haiderpara Bybshayee Samity, where he instructed all the hawkers to clear the road and shift to the Haiderpara Market Complex.

Meanwhile, SMC removed a bazaar on Nivedita road at Gurung Basti area on the same day along with demolishing an illegal construction. While conducting the evacuation drive, traders protested by surrounding SMC workers. However, they continued their work.

Ratna Shah, a hawker said: “I have been conducting business in the area for the past 20 years. The SMC should provide us with an alternative area or give us permission to conduct our business here until they have organised another place for us.”

Although the Mayor has clarified, no encroachment will be tolerated.