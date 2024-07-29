SMC starts renovation of dilapidated govt schools

Siliguri: The education department of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has taken steps to repair and renovate government schools that are in dilapidated condition.

Shobha Subba, the Member of Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) of the education department, has started reviewing old applications for the renovation of schools submitted by school authorities under the SMC, including primary and high schools. A report has been prepared based on which repair works have started in phases.

“We have prioritised the renovation of almost all government schools under the corporation. The work of installing sheds for mid-day meals, bathrooms, and kitchens has started in a few schools. The work is taking place in phases. We will also visit these schools to see the current status within a few days,” said Subba. There are approximately 150 government schools under SMC.

After coming to power, the authority started installing kitchen sheds and bathrooms in a few of the schools. Still, there are many schools that need immediate renovation.

Due to the lack of infrastructure development, the number of students in such schools has also dropped.

The MMIC has already held meetings with the school authorities of a few schools, including Nehru Primary School, Shyama Prasad Primary School, and Phani Bhusan Bidyapith.

Binod Chhetry, a teacher of Nehru Primary School, located in ward number 4, said: “During the monsoon season, the school frequently becomes waterlogged, breeding mosquito larvae. Therefore, parents, fearing dengue, are afraid to send their children to school. We informed the MMIC of the situation. She has assured us that she will visit the school with the District Inspector and will address our problem.”