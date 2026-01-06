SMC serves notices to 106 shops over waste disposal

Siliguri: Defying municipal by-laws, several business establishments in Siliguri have allegedly been dumping garbage on city roads at night, prompting the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) to take strict action. Acting on repeated complaints, the civic body’s Conservancy department has issued notices to 106 commercial establishments for violating waste disposal norms.

Municipal workers regularly collect garbage not only from households but also from government and private institutions. Separate arrangements are in place for the collection of biomedical waste. All collected waste is transported to the municipal dumping ground for scientific processing.

However, complaints have surfaced that some business establishments are undermining the city’s cleanliness drive. According to allegations, several shops dump garbage on the streets late at night before closing, leaving the waste unattended till morning. This has caused inconvenience to morning walkers and residents.

Despite civic workers cleaning the roads in the early hours, garbage is reportedly dumped again at the same spots by irresponsible individuals. Acknowledging the problem, Manik Dey, the member of Mayor-in-Council for Conservancy department said: “This tendency of dumping garbage on the streets is mostly seen among certain hotels and business establishments. We have already sent notices to 106 establishments. If needed, more stringent action will be taken.”