SMC removes Ward 14 councillor

Darjeeling: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has removed Ward 14 councillor Shrabani Dutta from her post as a member of the Mayor-in-Council following allegations of misconduct in an intoxicated state. The decision was announced on Tuesday by Mayor Gautam Deb at a Press conference.

According to sources, Dutta had allegedly misbehaved with residents of her ward during a recent function while under the influence of alcohol. A heated argument reportedly broke out between her and several residents. A video of the incident soon went viral, drawing the attention of the party’s top leadership. “The behaviour of a councillor towards residents in such a manner cannot be accepted. Our policy is to take strict action whenever the party’s image is tarnished,” Mayor Deb stated.

Reacting to the development, Shrabani Dutta said she had demanded an inquiry into the matter but the party bypassed it and directly took action. “I did not receive justice from the party,” she remarked.