SMC plans to set up museum in Siliguri

Siliguri: With the aim of highlighting the history of Siliguri city to the new generation, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is planning to preserve information and data about the city.



Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, is planning to set up a museum at the old building of SMC office in Siliguri. The Mayor also has a plan to construct a larger museum in the city.“This city has numerous historic movements, of which the new generation is unaware. Therefore, we are planning to set up a museum, initially at the old building of SMC. Here, pictures of the old Siliguri city and its history will be showcased. Later, we will build another museum in a bigger place,” said Deb. The office of SMC is located near Court More in Siliguri. The board of SMC has been constructing a new G+5-floored building beside the old building. After completing the work, most departments will be shifted to the new building from the old one. Thereafter, a museum will be established by incorporating three rooms of the old building. Pictures of the old city will be showcased there, along with details of eminent personalities who came here earlier. The importance of the city during the era of freedom fighters will also be highlighted.

SMC workers have already started contacting old studios of the city to collect those pictures. The work will be fully started after the election results are announced. The Mayor also said that when Mahatma Gandhi first arrived in Siliguri, he stayed at a house situated on Hill Cart Road. That house will be marked as ‘Gandhi Smarak Bhawan’. A discussion with the house owner is ongoing.

Apart from that, a survey has started for a larger museum. In addition to the museum, an auditorium will also be built with seating arrangements for 300 people. “I spoke with Kolkata experts about constructing the museum but it will take time. Therefore, initially, we will set up the museum at the SMC office,” the Mayor added.