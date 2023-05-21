SMC plans to provide paramedical training to women of SHGs

siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is planning to provide paramedical training to the women of self-help groups (SHGs) so that they obtain employment in the health sector.



In this regard, recently, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor held a meeting with the representatives of SHGs and Lead District Managers of both the Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts.

“Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is determined to make women self-reliant. Siliguri has the highest number of SHGs. Now, we are planning to involve them in health-related work. For this, we are planning to provide them with paramedical training. After getting the training, we will make arrangements to provide them jobs in hospitals,” said Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor of Siliguri.There are about 18000 SHGs in Siliguri and about 30,000 women are involved in these groups.

During the training, they will be receiving instructions on first-aid and primary health treatment similar to an ASHA worker. Later, the SMC will communicate with the government and a few private hospitals where these women will be appointed. The training will commence soon, said the Deputy Mayor.