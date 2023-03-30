SMC Mayor opens revamped roads

siliguri: Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, inaugurated multiple roads that have been upgraded in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) area on Thursday. The upgrade and repair works of the roads have been completed at a cost of about Rs 2 crore.



“During the election campaign of Siliguri Municipal Corporation, we had assured the residents that if we come to power, we would develop the entire area. We have lived up to our assurances. These roads were in poor condition. We have upgraded these roads. Slowly, we will develop the market places of the city,” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor.

The Mayor inaugurated the upgraded roads in ward numbers 23, 29, 30, 33 and 34.

The APC road that stretches from DBC road to Pipeline under ward numbers 29 and 30 has been repaired and upgraded at a cost of Rs 62 lakh 51 thousand.

The road from Pipeline to Balmiki Vidyapith under 34 number ward has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 58 lakh 23 thousand.

Meanwhile, a concrete road has been constructed at ward number 33 at a cost of Rs 17 lakh 69 thousand. An upgraded road near Borough number three under ward number 23 was also inaugurated by the Mayor.

The Mayor said: “Our board is focusing on the infrastructural development of the city along with beautification. These four roads were in poor condition. Waterlogging issues are witnessed on the roads during monsoon season. We are trying to repair all the damaged roads before the monsoon.”

Along with the Mayor, Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor, Pratul Chakraborty, the Chairman of SMC and other Mayor-in-Councils were present at the inauguration ceremony.