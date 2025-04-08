SMC launches eviction drive to clear encroachments

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) carried out an eviction drive on Tuesday to remove illegal encroachments from roads and footpaths at two separate locations in the city. The drive was aimed at clearing temporary stalls and structures that were obstructing traffic and pedestrian movement.

The first phase of the operation was conducted in Hakimpara area, near the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad’s office. During the drive, officials removed several unauthorised temporary stalls, including food vendors, that had encroached on portions of the road.

The action followed directives issued by Mayor Gautam Deb during a recent ‘Talk to Mayor’ program. The Mayor instructed SMC officials to take strict action against such encroachments.

Later, the team moved to the Seth Srilal Market. There too, all roadside stalls and materials blocking the road were removed to ensure smoother vehicular and pedestrian movement.