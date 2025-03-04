SMC initiates river renovation

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been working diligently on the renovation of the Jorapani and Fuleshwari rivers. These rivers, which pass through various wards in the city, have suffered degradation over the years and have been reduced to mere canals. However, the new board at SMC has initiated major restoration efforts to revive these vital water bodies.

Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, visited the ongoing work on Tuesday. He visited wards 35, 36, 37 and 22 and assessed the current condition of the rivers in these areas and coordinated effective measures for the disposal and storage of the silt.

The ongoing project involves removing various types of garbage, including thermocol, from the river and dredging silt to restore the river’s navigability, which costs Rs 8.85 crore.

The SMC also requested the North Bengal Development department to renovate the bridges on these rivers. “I have personally requested the NBDD minister to reconstruct two bridges located between wards 22 and 36 and in the Ghoghomali area. Apart from this, 19 bridges will be renovated and iron nets will be installed on the bridges so that people cannot dump garbage into the rivers,” said Deb after the visit. The Mayor also stated that toilets located along the riverbanks are being demolished to prevent further contamination.

The SMC has plans to build new, modern toilets in strategic locations along the riverside. Additionally, homes situated along the riverbanks are also being cleared to maintain the integrity of the river ecosystem.