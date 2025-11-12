SMC faces protests while demolishing illegal construction

Siliguri: Tension erupted in Santoshinagar area of Ward 5 under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Wednesday after a team from the civic body faced resistance while attempting to demolish an alleged illegal construction. The demolition drive, conducted with a bulldozer, sparked chaos in the locality.

According to municipal sources, the house in question was reportedly built encroaching upon a portion of a public road. Despite prior notices issued to the owner, no corrective action was taken, prompting the municipal team to initiate demolition on Wednesday. However, as soon as the drive began, locals protested and tried to stop the officials.

Ward Councillor Anita Mahato, a BJP leader supported the protest. She criticised the municipal authorities, alleging selective action. She stated that she would talk to the Mayor on the issue. However, an SMC official clarified that a portion of the building was constructed illegally and that the owner had received multiple notices. Mpost