SMC enforces midnight closure on all bars & pubs; biz owners oppose decision

Siliguri: A recent decision by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) to enforce a midnight closure on all bars and pubs in the city has sparked widespread opposition among business owners and stakeholders in this industry. The decision, passed during a recent board of councilors meeting, awaits formal guidelines to be issued in consultation with the Excise department, under the oversight of the department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs.

According to the new regulation, bars and pubs must shut by midnight, while liquor shops must close by 10:30 pm. The move is being justified by city authorities as a measure to curb rising concerns over public safety, infiltration risks due to Siliguri’s location near international borders and increasing reports of anti-social activities linked to the city’s emerging nightlife. Mayor Gautam Deb defended the decision, stating: “The night culture is not being received well by many citizens. Several complaints have been made regarding unruly behaviour and unlawful activities occurring behind the scenes in nightclubs. Since Siliguri is close to the border, a surge in visitors from neighbouring states and countries has raised concerns about illegal infiltration.”

The city currently has around 150 major bars and pubs, with nearly 100 of them operating with extended licenses that allow them to remain open beyond midnight upon payment of additional fees — Rs 5,000 for the first extra hour and Rs 10,000 for the second, extending closing time to 2 am. Bar and pub owners, however, have strongly opposed the decision, citing potential losses and economic setbacks. They argue that nightlife is a growing part of Siliguri’s evolving urban culture and an important source of employment and revenue. “People start coming to bars and nightclubs around 10 pm and peak activity happens after midnight. In cities like Kolkata, nightclubs function under clear regulations. Siliguri is also modernising. We follow all the rules, take necessary precautions and are even open to additional police deployment. But shutting down early will destroy our business,” said Pintu Das, a pub owner. Bar and pub owners have come together to form an association aimed at challenging the new regulations. Discussions are underway regarding the next steps, as no notification in this regard has yet been issued.