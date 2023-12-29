‘SMC demolishes 132 illegal constructions within 2 years’

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is taking stringent action against illegal constructions in the city. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) led present board of SMC has demolished 132 constructions within two years, which was 44 per cent of received complaints.



Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor of Siliguri stated this in the Board of Members meeting of SMC on Friday while replying to a motion placed by CPI(M) councillor Munsi Nurul Islam.

“We are not like the previous board. Our campaign against illegal construction is continuously on. We have already demolished many illegal constructions and also served notices to the owners of illegal buildings. Actions are being taken legally. The past board could not demolish such a large number of constructions within so many years, which we did within only two years,” said Ranjan Sarkar, deputy mayor of Siliguri.

Illegal construction is one of the most pressing problems in Siliguri. Many local residents have lodged complaints against these constructions to the new board.

On Friday, councillors of Opposition parties again raised the issue of illegal constructions. Along with Munsi Nurul Islam, BJP councillor Shalini Dalmia raised the issue of illegal construction in her ward.

Thereafter, the Deputy Mayor informed them about the steps taken by the present Board.

Till date, 295 complaints of illegal constructions have been registered. 132 constructions have been razed by the SMC. 19 constructions were self-demolished. 4 cases are ongoing in the High Court. Fresh notices have been served to 8 constructions in Ward 8.

Some of these demolished structures include 22 houses and stores in Nivedita Road in Pradhan Nagar, a portion of a two-storey building in Ward 10 near Hill Cart Road, many shops in Ward 41 and 43, a house in Ward 31, godowns in Ward 40 and on Sevoke Road.