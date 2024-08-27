SMC conducts special cleaning drive at North Bengal Med Hospital

Siliguri: North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri has been facing significant issues with cleanliness, with an accumulation of garbage, overgrown bushes and a rise in insect activity, creating an unhealthy environment.



To address these concerns, the Conservancy department of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been conducting a special cleanliness drive at the hospital premises.

This initiative aims to improve the hygiene and safety of the hospital premises. Gautam Deb, Mayor, visited the hospital on Monday to inspect the ongoing cleaning operation. “There have been regular complaints about the cleanliness of the hospital. The hospital is spread across a large area, therefore, it becomes difficult to keep the hospital clean.

As per the instructions given by the state government, we have been conducting the drive,” said Gautam Deb. NBMCH is spread across 104 acres of land. A large number of patients used to come to the hospital.

Earlier, the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) was given the responsibility to clean the hospital. However, due to some reason, the work has been suspended. Subsequently, the SMC has taken up the work. As many as 30 cleaning workers have been indulged in the work. The Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad will conduct Solid Waste Management (SWM) inside the hospital.

The cleaning drive will be continued for 15 days, involving the collaboration of three different organisations. The plan is to repeat this extensive cleaning process every 15 days to maintain cleanliness.