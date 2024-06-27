SMC conducts evacuation drive

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), on Thursday, carried out a drive to clear footpaths near Siliguri District Hospital and Seth Srilal Market in Siliguri.



Police forces were deployed in the area during the drive.

Along with this, the SMC has demolished illegal shops inside Seth Srilal Market. SMC sources said the owner of a building had constructed at least 10 shops on the ground floor of the building, which has been

registered as a residential building. Owing to this the SMC workers demolished the shops.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “Local leaders and councillors are responsible for this. First, they allow them to conduct business on footpaths and roads. Later, they remove them.

I do not agree with this policy. This should be stopped from the beginning. In areas where such things

happen, we will first arrest the councillors,” CM’s words created panic among the councillors.

On Thursday Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri held a close-door meeting with councillors and officials from different departments at the office of SMC.

After the meeting, he said: “Drive against illegal constructions will continue. We will not allow illegal encroachment but as per the Chief Minister’s instructions, we will try to find a place for the hawkers. A list of the hawkers will be made.”

Following instructions from the Chief Minister, Siliguri Metropolitan police conducted drives against illegal construction in different areas of Siliguri on Wednesday including Bidhan Road, Gurung Basti, Matigara, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

The SMC has demolished about 150 illegal constructions in the

last two years.