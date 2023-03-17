SMC buys four hi-tech vehicles for Rs 1.14 cr for speedy waste collection

Siliguri: For more efficient and speedy collection of waste and waste management, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad have got new vehicles equipped with modern technology.



The SMC has purchased four new vehicles for Rs.1 crore 14 lakh approximately. On Friday, five garbage collection vans were also commissioned by the Sabhadhipati of the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad for door-to-door garbage collection under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) project.

Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, flagged off the four vehicles from the SMC. These include one service van; a dogcatcher van and two suction-cum-jetting machines.

“To speed up the work we bought many vehicles. Next week three more vehicles will be commissioned. The suction machines will help in cleaning the high drains before the monsoon season,” said Gautam Deb.

Rs 88 lakh has been spent on the two suction machines; Rs 15 lakh for the service van and Rs 11 lakh has been spent on a dog catcher van.

Incidentally, Amit Jain, the Opposition leader of SMC had placed a motion at the last Board of members meeting of SMC regarding high drain cleaning before the monsoon season. On that day, Manik Dey, the Mayor-In-Council of the solid waste management had announced that suction machines would be procured for this. Now this service has started.

The machines will be used in all the wards phase-wise. The solid waste management department will finalise the schedule of the work. The dogcatcher vehicle will catch the stray dogs for ligation and the service van will provide any repair service for any damages to roads, electric poles, stated a SMC source.

The first door-to-door garbage collection service was also flagged off at Matigara number one Gram Panchayat along with the five garbage collection vans by Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad.

“This the first door-to-door service under this Gram Panchayat. It will help us in collecting waste and it will also be helpful for people,” said Arun Ghosh.

15 sewing machines have also been procured for the Self Help Groups. Along with Sabhadhipati; Sribash Biswas, the BDO of Matigara; Krishna Sarkar, the head of number one Gram Panchayat; Rekha Mallick, the Deputy Head and others were present at the inauguration ceremony.