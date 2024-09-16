SMC announces crowd control measures

SILIGURI: In an effort to ensure a smooth and secure Durga Puja carnival this year, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has introduced a series of measures to control crowd movement and enhance safety. With the event scheduled for October 14, authorities are making arrangements to prevent the chaos witnessed during last year’s festivities.



To manage the large number of attendees, the SMC will divide seating arrangements into different zones. Each zone will be marked by specific-colored wristbands, which attendees must collect to gain access. Those without wristbands will have to stay outside designated barricaded areas. Additionally, large LED screens will be installed at key locations across the city including Mahatma Gandhi more, Hashmi chowk, and Sevoke more allowing people to watch the carnival remotely from various points. “We are committed to ensuring a peaceful carnival this year with new measures in place. Traffic police will oversee and enforce restrictions,” said Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb. Last year, a large crowd and disruptive YouTubers caused confusion and interrupted performances, prompting a revamped crowd

control strategy.

A VIP section will be set up, along with dedicated seating for women with children, elderly individuals, and specially-abled people. A designated area will be set up for YouTubers to avoid interference with the main program. Hill Cart Road will be barricaded and traffic restricted to prevent congestion during the carnival.