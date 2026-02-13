Smart push for North Bengal towns; heritage focus

Alipurduar: Emphasising urban heritage, environmental sustainability, and technology-driven governance, the West Bengal government has proposed to develop Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar as smart cities under a broader plan to modernise 25 towns across the state.



The proposal, announced in the state budget, aims to streamline civic services through advanced digital integration. A committee comprising urban development experts and officials will soon be formed to conduct surveys in the selected towns until December, after which a comprehensive report will be submitted.

Alipurduar MLA and Public Accounts Committee Chairman Suman Kanjilal said the town would be developed as a “state-of-the-art eco-smart city,” tailored to its specific needs.

“Alipurduar cannot follow the model of industrial cities like Howrah or Durgapur. Development will be based on detailed surveys, keeping in mind its history, environmental sensitivity, and tourism potential,” he said, adding that digital technology would be integrated into traffic management, waste disposal, civic administration, and healthcare.

Experts note that a smart city extends beyond wider roads or public Wi-Fi. The focus will be on transparent digital governance, sustainable water and drainage systems, scientific waste management, AI-enabled traffic control, and energy-efficient infrastructure.

The first phase of surveys will examine population growth, ageing roads and drainage systems, flood history, healthcare and education facilities, and mapping of rivers, forests, and heritage structures.

Plans include full digitisation of municipal services, 24-hour helplines, smart water meters, underground drainage, rainwater harvesting, electric public transport, and solar-powered streetlights.

While Alipurduar is envisioned as an eco-tourism-centric smart city, Cooch Behar’s plan will prioritise preservation of the historic Rajbari alongside cultural tourism integration. Jalpaiguri, an educational and administrative hub, is likely to focus on drainage reforms, flood mitigation, and smart market infrastructure.