‘Smart, inclusive workspaces key to future IT infrastructure’

Kolkata: The World Trade Center (WTC) Nabadiganta Industrial Township Area (NDITA), for the first time, partnered with The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) and shared its insights at the 16th Business IT Conclave. The theme of the session was “Smart Building Systems & Inclusive Sustainability: Designing Equitable, Accessible Green Workspaces.”

The Bengal Chamber hosted the prestigious conclave, bringing together industry leaders to deliberate on transformative solutions for the future of IT infrastructure.

Saket Mohta, Vice Chairman, World Trade Center NDITA and Managing Director, Merlin Group, addressed the gathering and spoke about the vision behind developing the first World Trade Center in Eastern India and Bengal. He highlighted WTC NDITA’s role in spearheading sustainable infrastructure in the IT and ITeS sectors. “India is witnessing a concerning rise in workplace burnout and suicides, particularly in high-pressure sectors like IT and finance. The time has come to reimagine our workspaces as zones of wellness and productivity. At World Trade Center NDITA, we are committed to building state-of-the-art environments that prioritise health, mental well-being, collaboration and productivity,” said Mohta.

Harsh Bihani, Director, World Trade Center NDITA, and Sekhar, also emphasised the importance of adopting smart building technologies and sustainable features that align with global green building standards. WTC NDITA, located on an 11-acre site within the Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA) in Salt Lake, Kolkata, represents a major investment of Rs 1,500 crore. Once operational, it is expected to generate nearly 30,000 jobs, offering an iconic mixed-use development that will include —

World Trade Center-branded services like trade information, education and research; IT and ITeS office spaces; high-end retail zones; a five-star hotel; F&B and entertainment outlets.