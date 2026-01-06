Smart fencing work underway along Indo-Bangladesh border in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: Excluding the 19-km unfenced stretch covering four disputed villages in South Berubari, work has commenced on the installation of state-of-the-art smart fencing along the remaining sections of the Indo-Bangladesh border in Jalpaiguri district. The project is aimed at checking smuggling and preventing illegal infiltration across the international boundary.

The Central Public Works department (CPWD) has started the installation of smart fencing in South Berubari, Kharija Berubari and other areas under the Rajganj block. A total of around 85 km of border in the Jalpaiguri and Rajganj blocks will be brought under smart fencing coverage.

The advanced fencing system will feature night-vision and thermal cameras mounted on pillars, along with solar-powered LED lighting, weather sensors, and vibration-detection devices. Officials said the technology will enable real-time monitoring and instant alerts to the Border Security Force (BSF) in case of any intrusion attempt.

However, the four South Berubari villages—Naotari Devottar Padani Gram, Kajaldighi, Barashashi, and Chilahati—remain outside the fencing network. Known as areas under adverse possession, these villages, though part of India after Independence, were officially recognised only after the exchange of enclaves. Even today, the 19 km border stretch adjoining these villages remains completely unfenced.

Local residents have demanded immediate fencing to ensure security. Administrative sources said that old wire fencing is being dismantled to make way for smart fencing, with the distance between border roads and fencing reduced from 100 feet to 50 feet. In several areas, the new fencing is being installed closer to the Indian side, leaving older fencing structures towards Bangladesh.

Former South Berubari Panchayat pradhan Sarada Prasad Das said: “While the new fencing is technologically advanced, it is ‘urgent and necessary’ to fence the open border areas as well, especially in view of the prevailing situation in Bangladesh.” BSF sources stated that the smart fencing is significantly taller and denser than conventional fencing, making it impossible to cut with pliers or similar tools. Any attempt at tampering or infiltration will immediately trigger sensor-based alerts.

Echoing local concerns, South Berubari Panchayat deputy head Annakanta Das said that although smart fencing work has begun across the region, residents of the four unfenced villages continue to live in fear and uncertainty. “Even with BSF deployment, the open border poses a serious security risk,” he said.