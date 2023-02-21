'Smart-Connect' space opened in New Town

Kolkata: Firhad Hakim, chairman WBHIDCO, on Tuesday, inaugurated what is being termed as the city’s first co-living co-working space in New Town. ‘Smart Connect’- a co-working and co-living complex developed on 2 acres of land comprises two blocks for working and living, respectively.



It has been designed considering the needs of living and working in modern offices. It has about 86 accommodation units.

“Our critics often taunt us that we are not getting big-ticket investments to Bengal where big companies would open businesses but let me say that MSMEs alone can create more employment than one big company. Earlier, when Bengal had heavy industries, the majority of workforce was from adjoining states. Bengal youths are fit for sectors like IT and jobs which require brainwork,” Hakim said, adding: “We need to build proper infrastructure so our Bengal youths come back from states like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.”

Debashish Sen, MD, WBHIDCO, said that about 243 acres of land have already been given for the Silicon Valley project which is being developed behind this Smart-Connect hub. “These two projects will complement each other,” he said.

WBHIDCO is also offering a 50 per cent discount for bookings for a month. Being close to the Kolkata airport and mere 10 minutes of drive from the IT hub, it is expecting bookings from tourists visiting for business purposes. ‘Smart Connect’ offers three-star accommodation with a free buffet breakfast, besides offering Wi-Fi facilities. The per day tariff is Rs 999.

WBHIDCO is reportedly renting out 53000 sqft of office space. The co-working space has a covered area of 3070 sqm.

The block for office purposes has 330 workstations and ample parking space.