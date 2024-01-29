Smart class introduced at a primary school in Barasat

Kolkata: Smart classroom has been introduced at a state-run primary school in the Ramakrishnapur area under Ward 13 of Barasat Municipality under which modern technology has been applied to ensure that the parents of the family members of the students will get updates as soon as the children will reach the school and or they will leave the school premises while returning home.



Digital technology has been installed in a classroom. It will record the entry of the students and deliver messages to their parents. Even study modules based on computers have also been arranged for the students. State Food Minister Rathin Ghosh inaugurated the smart classroom. Incidentally, the state School Education department has started work for developing a Hub-and-Spoke model so that the ‘hub’ school provides leadership and academic mentorship to the ‘spoke’ institutes to facilitate a cooperative effort among the latter for improvement of their educational and administrative standards.