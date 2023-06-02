Smart card centre opened for driving licence & registration

kolkata: The state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty inaugurated the Smart Card Driving Licence and Vehicle Registration printing and dispatch centre at Beltala Public Vehicles Department (PVD). On this occasion, five registered people were given these smart cards.



According to Chakraborty, in some places cards were given instead of papers for the licence and registration but these were not smart cards. The smart cards have a chip through which one can access the information with regards to the card holder. These cards can be taken by fresh applicants against the fee of Rs 200. “People who already have the licence in paper base can apply for the smart cards online along with the required fee,” Chakraborty said. The delivery of these cards to the respective vehicle owners and driving licence holders will be done by IndiaPost. Tracking of the delivery starts from the dispatch via a SMS notification sent to the registered mobile number, enabling individuals to track their Driving Licence and Vehicle Location Certificate.

The state Transport department has collaborated with Rosmerta Technologies Limited, who will establish the central printing and dispatch centre at the PVD, where the smart cards will be printed with proper online authentication of address proof and securely locked using the key management system of the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Along with Chakraborty, the inauguration ceremony was also attended by the Minister of State for transport department Dilip Mondal and state Transport secretary Saumitra Mohan and MD of WBTC Rajanvir Singh Kapur.