Small tea growers threaten stir, issue 7-day ultimatum if their demands are not met

Alipurduar: Small tea growers associations of North Bengal have issued a 7-day ultimatum to meet their demands, failing which they will launch an agitation. The associations have demanded that the Tea Board ensure they get a fair price for the raw tea leaves.



North Bengal comprises six districts with more than 60,000 small tea farmers. These small tea gardens provide livelihoods to a large number of people. Small tea growers associations claim that they contribute to 65 per cent of the total tea production of the region.

In April, the region experienced a decline of approximately 35 lakh kilograms of tea leave production as compared to the previous year, primarily due to erratic weather, untimely rains, and infestations of insects like loopers and red spiders.

This decline has severely impacted both small and large tea gardens, resulting in continuous losses since April. Tea growers claim that the cost of growing tea plants and leaves has surged, yet the yield has decreased. The production cost per kilogram of leaves is Rs 18, but the selling price of raw leaves is now less than Rs 10. The growers had requested the intervention of the Tea Board to mitigate the issue.

In response, a meeting was convened by the Tea Board, in Siliguri, on Friday. Unfortunately, the meeting proved to be fruitless, and the small tea growers’ organisations left in despair as none of their demands were met.

Bijay Gopal Chakraborty, general secretary of Jalpaiguri district Small Tea Growers Association, stated: “Our demand is to receive a fair price for raw tea leaves.” He also emphasised the need to stop the entry of Nepalese tea leaves into India. The Tea Board’s indifference in this matter has been a longstanding issue. As a result, we find ourselves with no other option but to launch a larger protest in this matter. We will make our agitation programme public on June 26.”

Debashish Pal, general secretary of the Small Tea Growers Association of North Dinajpur district, expressed solidarity with the movement. However, he pointed out that a permanent solution to this problem is not possible until the tea auction centre at Jalpaiguri reopens.