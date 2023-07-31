Small tea growers launch protest

The Indian Tea Board has failed to take any action regarding the increase in the price of raw tea leaves despite holding several meetings. On Monday, the Jalpaiguri District Small Farmers Association staged a protest at the Jalpaiguri regional office of the Indian Tea Board, symbolically wearing black cloth masks.

The organisation presented a memorandum to the assistant director of Jalpaiguri, demanding an increase in the price of raw tea leaves. They have threatened to go on a hunger strike if no action is taken on the matter.

Bijay Gopal Chakraborty, the general secretary of Jalpaiguri District Small Tea Growers’ Association, expressed: “Today’s protest is just the beginning; we are willing to take more significant actions if the price of raw leaves is not increased. We may resort to hunger strikes and road blockades, and even raise our voice against the need for this tea board office. This movement that started in Jalpaiguri will spread to other districts too.”

Out of the total tea plantations in Jalpaiguri district, 22,000 hectares are dedicated to small tea cultivation, involving 25,000 small tea farmers. These small tea gardens account for 60 percent of the total tea produced in North Bengal, as claimed by the District Small Tea Growers Association.

The production of leaves in April 2023 has decreased by about 35 lakh kg compared to April 2022 due to erratic weather, insufficient rainfall, and insect infestations. The District Small Tea Farmers Association stated that the production cost per kg of leaf is Rs 18 but they are forced to sell the leaves for less than Rs 10. Despite raising this issue in several petitions and discussions with the Tea Board and district administration, no concrete action has been taken, leaving the farmers frustrated. The association demands a fixed price for the sale of raw tea leaves to mitigate their financial struggles.

In response, Sarbari Chowdhury Gohain, assistant director of Jalpaiguri branch of Tea Board, stated that most of the demands made by the organisation require policy decisions and will be presented to higher authorities. She assured that efforts are being made to support the development of small tea farmers.