Small tea growers demand fair prices amid losses

Jalpaiguri: The small tea growers of Jalpaiguri district have decided to take the agitation path demanding a fair price for raw tea leaves.



With the profit from selling raw leaves nowhere close to covering the rising production cost per kilogram, they face significant financial losses. Despite appeals to the Tea Board of India and the administration to fix a fair price, no action has been taken yet.

In response, the Jalpaiguri district Small Tea Growers Association has decided to hold a meeting on July 25 to plan their movement.

Jalpaiguri has a total of 22,000 hectares under small tea growers, engaging 25,000 tea farmers.

These small tea gardens contribute to 60 per cent of the total tea production in North Bengal, as claimed by the district’s small tea growers.

April 2023 saw a decline of approximately 35 lakh kg of tea leaves compared to the previous year due to erratic weather and infestations of insects.

This decline has severely impacted both small and large tea gardens, leading to continuous losses since April.

Bijay Gopal Chakraborty, Secretary of the District Small Tea Growers Association, stated: “The cost of growing tea plants and leaves has surged and the yield has also decreased. The production cost per kilogram of leaves is Rs 18 but they have to sell the raw leaves for less than Rs 10. We had earlier communicated our concerns and requested a fair price for raw leaves after considering all factors. Subsequently, the matter was discussed with the Tea Board and the District Administration. However, the Board has not shown any initiative in this regard yet.”

Chakraborty warned that several tea gardens might have to close before Puja if the issue is not promptly addressed.