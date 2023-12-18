Slum kids craft musical instruments from materials found in garbage field

kolkata: Kolkata’s Tangra Garbage Field, recognised as one of the largest waste disposal sites, is turning into a hub of creativity and inspiration for a group of young slum dwellers.



These boys and girls ingeniously craft various musical instruments from discarded materials found in the

garbage field.

Back in 2004, the Kolkata Creative West Art Center, known as the Tangra Blues Band, was established under the guidance of Sanjoy Mondal. Since then, Tangra Blues has transformed into a cinematic endeavour, capturing the essence of life in Tangra, Kolkata, and gaining recognition across India.

The inception of the Tangra Blues Musical Band dates back to 2004 when it was founded by children residing in the slums. These youngsters, who sustain their livelihoods by collecting and recycling garbage and waste materials, came together to create the musical band.

This December, Tangra Blues is hosting a workshop, offering training to artists who specialise in recycling waste materials. Looking ahead to January, Kolkata is gearing up to host its inaugural ‘Music with Drama Festival’, where Tangra Blues, under the direction of Sanjoy Mondal, will showcase a distinctive performance.

The actors in this production will be the very artists from the Tangra slums, showcasing their acting and musical talents on stage. Tangra Blues is also working on crafting new instruments for this festival, drawing inspiration from the rebellion in Dhapar. This innovative initiative is a testament to the transformative power of art emerging from

unexpected places.