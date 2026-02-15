SLST (NTS) 2025 admit cards out; tainted candidates barred

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission has issued provisional admit cards for the 1st State Level Selection Test (Non-Teaching Staff), 2025, while barring candidates identified as “tainted” in the 2016 recruitment processes.



The commission said it had conducted a preliminary system-based check and cancelled the candidature of applicants whose names appeared on the tainted lists of the 1st SLST (Assistant Teachers), 2016, and the 3rd RLST (Non-Teaching), 2016. Admit cards were not issued to them. The rejection list includes 256 candidates for Group C posts and 288 for Group D.

It said all tainted candidates, irrespective of teaching or non-teaching categories, had been debarred from appearing in the examination. Some had already been identified and excluded. The commission reiterated that, in line with Supreme Court directions, any tainted candidate who slipped through the system and appeared in the examination would be removed at a later stage.

The test will be conducted to fill 8,478 non-teaching posts, including 2,989 in Group C (clerk) and 5,489 in Group D. The clerk examination will be held on March 1 from 12 noon, while the Group D examination is scheduled for March 8 from 12 noon. The duration will be 1 hour 50 minutes for the clerk test and 1 hour 20 minutes for Group D.

In a notice, the commission said the admit cards could be downloaded from its website, but were provisional and did not confirm eligibility, which would be verified during physical or online scrutiny up to the counselling stage.

It said candidates who had entered incorrect region details that did not match their preferred area would not be able to download their provisional admit cards unless they updated the information.

The commission also warned that candidates could be disallowed at the venue if their photograph or signature was missing from the admit card or did not match their appearance or the signature on the OMR sheet. It asked that details of any remaining tainted candidates, if detected, be communicated to its advocate on record for action in accordance with court directions.